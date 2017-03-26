VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

5 big ways Saigon is changing this year

By VnExpress   March 26, 2017 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
The southern metropolis is busy with a lot of plans. Which one gets you excited? 

Sidewalk Cleanup

HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation

HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation

HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official

HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official

Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails

Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails

See more
Tags: saigon big changes 2017 traffic sidewalk revolution
 
View more

Saigon explores smart plan to solve parking crisis

First look at Saigon’s new plan for massive walking zone

Food safety remains an issue in Vietnam, report says

Saigon to spend trillions to fix drainage system

 
go to top