The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Musician’s unique twist to Vietnamese steamed rice rolls
Musician’s unique twist to Vietnamese steamed rice rolls
Musician’s unique twist to Vietnamese steamed rice rolls
By
Hien Duc
January 5, 2020 | 07:50 pm GMT+7
Tran Trong Vinh, a Saigon musician, has given steamed rice rolls a makeover by using brown rice instead of white rice and adding eggs.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam dish
Vietnam food
steamed rice rolls
banh cuon
brown rice
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Rodent-shaped coconut seedlings go like a rat up a drainpipe
Deadly clash erupts over land dispute in Hanoi
Unbelievable but true: they catch fish in a bottle
Seabed walk - discover another world on Phu Quoc Island
Reading:
Musician’s unique twist to Vietnamese steamed rice rolls
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives