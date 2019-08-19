VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Loan shark violence rising in Saigon: police
 
 

Loan shark violence rising in Saigon: police

Loan shark violence rising in Saigon: police

By Thuy Ngan   August 19, 2019 | 08:07 am GMT+7
HCMC police say the recent terrorizing attack on a popular noodle soup restaurant was not an isolated incident.

Tags:

Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City loan sharks unregulated financial
 
View more

Deep inside a vast Vietnamese forest, a cascade lets its hair down

In Ben En National Park, pristine landscapes flourish

Mad scramble as people shower money on HCMC street

Trying out Hanoi’s popular yellow sticky rice

 
go to top