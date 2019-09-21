VnExpress International
Video
Living in an apartment facing risk of collapse in Saigon

By Tran Huy   September 21, 2019 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Occupants of an old apartment building in Saigon's District 5 face the daily risk of collapse while prospects of compensation settlement for relocation remain dim.

