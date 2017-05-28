VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Lima celebrates Peruvian Clown Day

By Reuters   May 28, 2017 | 06:26 pm GMT+7
Clowns take over Lima streets for parade to mark Peruvian Clown Day.
Tags: Peru Lima Clown Day festival
 
View more

Migrants rescued from burning boat near Spanish coast

'Last African dinosaur' found in mine in northern Morocco

The Vietnamese kingdom of red bricks

Piece of Berlin Wall up for auction

 
go to top