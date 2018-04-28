VnExpress International
Korean leaders hold first summit in over a decade

By Reuters   April 28, 2018 | 10:17 am GMT+7
A demonstration of a thawing in relations saw Kim Jong Un met his South Korean counterpart. It's the first time a leader from the north has visited the south in 70 years.
