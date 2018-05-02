VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Monkeying around: Climbing coconut trees couldn’t be easier with this neat gadget

By Huy Phong   May 2, 2018 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
It's now as easy as walking up the stairs to harvest coconuts in southern Vietnam.
Tags: Vietnam coconut coconut tree
 
View more

Meet the Vietnamese brothers who stunned British talent show with gravity-defying act

Travelers in Hanoi face long wait to get home for double holiday break

Korean leaders hold first summit in over a decade

Quick questions: Young Vietnamese on the global plastic bag fashion trend

 
go to top