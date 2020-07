Juggling to survive, Saigon circus weathers the pandemic storm Juggling to survive, Saigon circus weathers the pandemic storm

Juggling to survive, Saigon circus weathers the pandemic storm

By Phong Vinh July 18, 2020 | 07:36 pm GMT+7

With audience numbers dwindling amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Saigon's struggling circus performers dream of the return of cheering crowds.