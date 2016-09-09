VnExpress International
Indian acid attack survivor redefines beauty at NY Fashion Week

By Reuters/Elly Park   September 9, 2016 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi takes on the catwalk of FTL Moda during New York Fashion Week hoping to inspire other survivors.
