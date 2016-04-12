The most read Vietnamese newspaper
acid attack
India acid attack victims defiant on the haute couture catwalk
The New Delhi catwalk honored definant women suffering from acid attack.
Six people believed injured in suspected London acid attack
The incident was not being treated as terror-related, a police spokesman said.
Indian acid attack survivor redefines beauty at NY Fashion Week
Acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi takes on the catwalk of FTL Moda during New York Fashion Week hoping to inspire other survivors.
September 09, 2016 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Acid attacks and lifelong scars
Punishment by law can never make up for the lifelong anguish the victims of acid attacks suffer.
April 09, 2016 | 10:57 am GMT+7
