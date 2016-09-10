VnExpress International
Germany seizes $1 million worth of illegal ivory en route to Vietnam

By Reuters   September 10, 2016 | 09:24 pm GMT+7
German customs officials confiscate 1.2 tons of illegal ivory in the largest haul in Europe in ten years.
