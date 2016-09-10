VnExpress International
Tag ivory trade
Singapore seizes 3.5 tons of ivory en route to Vietnam

The shipment arrived from Nigeria and could have fetched $2.5 million on the black market.

Is there hope for elephants after ivory prices fall?

The price of ivory has fallen by nearly two-thirds in the last three years, according to research conducted by ...

Germany seizes $1 million worth of illegal ivory en route to Vietnam

German customs officials confiscate 1.2 tons of illegal ivory in the largest haul in Europe in ten years.
