VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

In Nigeria, soaps come in the shape of cupcakes

By Reuters   April 9, 2017 | 11:53 am GMT+7
BathKandy founder Blondie Okpuzor makes bath and body products inspired by desserts from organic and locally sourced ingredients in Nigeria.
Tags: start-up Nigeria
 
View more

Spinning records at 82, DJ delights Japanese club-goers

This video will get your head spinning and spinning

Japan's famed ramen served with a crawly twist

Scarlett Johansson says she is baffled by Ivanka Trump's recent comments

 
go to top