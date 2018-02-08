VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

In Da Nang's maze of alleys, a crispy feast of Vietnamese 'pizza'

By Trang Bui   February 8, 2018 | 05:38 pm GMT+7
Rice paper in its finest form, with mango salad and tamarind sauce along the way.
Tags: Da Nang Vietnamese pizza banh trang kep grilled rice paper street food
 
View more

Taste of Tet: This once-a-year flower market is a must-see

World's largest mass migration is on in China ahead of Lunar New Year

#MeToo fashion show opens with angel wing models, pig-faced men

New cancer 'vaccine' completely eliminates tumors in mice

 
go to top