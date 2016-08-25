VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

How one Japanese city recycles almost all its garbage into cement

By Reuters   August 25, 2016 | 10:09 am GMT+7
Southern Japanese city recycles almost all of its household waste.
Tags: Japan recycling cement
 
View more

If they can't steal a car whole, they go for the parts

Vietnamese mechanic wows motorheads with extreme car makeover

Military aircraft crash kills 1 in central Vietnam

Another Obama portion in Hanoi?

 
go to top