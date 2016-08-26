VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Military aircraft crash kills 1 in central Vietnam

By VnExpress   August 26, 2016 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
A Czechoslovakia-era training aircraft crashed into a paddy field with two people on board.
Tags: Vietnam aviation military crash
 
View more

10 random truths about Vietnam

French 'Spiderman' climbs a skyscraper harness-free

If they can't steal a car whole, they go for the parts

Vietnamese mechanic wows motorheads with extreme car makeover

 
go to top