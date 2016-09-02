VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

10 random truths about Vietnam

By Nhung Nguyen   September 2, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Believe it or not. A fact is a fact.
Tags: Vietnam Independence Day random facts
 
View more

Indian acid attack survivor redefines beauty at NY Fashion Week

Brutal buffalo fighting festival in Hanoi sparks controversy

Vietnamese tourist goes 'begging' in Nepal - here's what happened next

Wild honey harvesting in Vietnam forest

 
go to top