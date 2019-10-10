VnExpress International
Hotels should not ruin landscapes, foreign tourists say

By Huy Manh   October 10, 2019 | 10:44 am GMT+7
Admiring the view from an illegal hotel on mountain pass Ma Pi Leng in northern Vietnam, foreigners say constructions should not spoil the natural beauty of a place.

Tags:

Vietnam Ma Pi Leng Pass Ha Giang Province tourism
 
