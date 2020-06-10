VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
HCMC seeks approval for metro lines 3A and Line 5
 
 

HCMC seeks approval for metro lines No.3A and 5

HCMC seeks approval for metro lines No.3A and 5

By Thanh Huyen, Hoang Huy   June 10, 2020 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City has submitted proposals for work to begin on Metro Line No.3A and Metro Line 5 to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Tags:

Vietnam Ho Chi Minh Metro Line Metro Line No.3A Metro Line 5
 
View more

Vietnamese architect brings the outside inside, gains space

Central Vietnam island wakes from a tourism slumber

A pooch has a peach of a time, climbing mountains

Aussie retires and discovers she's most at home in Da Lat

 
go to top