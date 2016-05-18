VnExpress International
Vietnam Navy opens General Giap Park in Spratly Islands

Vietnam People’s Navy has built a park named after Vo Nguyen Giap with a statue of the famous general in its Son Ca Island in the Spratly Archipelago.

Ho Chi Minh's heaven-like sanctuary up in the mountain

Pac Bo Cave is one of the best known historic sites among Vietnamese, famous for being a temporary home to Ho Chi ...
 
