VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Hanoians hit the streets ignoring social distancing norms
 
 

Hanoians hit the streets ignoring social distancing norms

Hanoians hit the streets ignoring social distancing norms

By Dang Khoa, Anh Phu   April 11, 2020 | 06:40 pm GMT+7
Despite Hanoi’s Covid-19 hotspot status, residents began to crowd streets and open 'non-essential' businesses 10 days into the 15-day social distancing campaign.

Tags:

Vietnam Hanoi coronavirus Covid-19 stay-at-home order street vendor lockdown social distancing
 
View more

Friend in deed: Hanoi supermarket sells things for ‘zero’

It's a girl: white rhino delivered in southern Vietnam

A young man loves his job of growing tea

Mekong Delta reed brooms venture abroad

 
go to top