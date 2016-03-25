VnExpress International
Hanoi to punish officials if sidewalks are reoccupied by vendors

The authorities also admit to have acted too hastily in a campaign that saw trees being cut down and allocated ...

Sidewalk economics: What the future holds for Vietnam's ubiquitous street vendors

'Street vending is a vital component of city life that should be embraced and nurtured.'
April 05, 2017 | 05:06 pm GMT+7

In Hanoi, a new era of street vending

Away from the sidewalks and onto the trees and walls: How vendors try to move their wares to avoid the city's cleanup campaign.
March 26, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

First barrier erected to protect pedestrians

Residents of district 5 in Ho Chi Minh City can now feel safer when out for a stroll after the installation of a protective metal barrier.
March 25, 2016 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
 
