Video
Hanoians enter park to exercise despite prohibition amid Covid-19 fight
Hanoians fail to exercise caution, enter closed park to exercise
Hanoians enter park to exercise despite prohibition amid Covid-19 fight
By
Loc Chung, Hoang Huy
April 9, 2020 | 10:42 am GMT+7
Many Hanoi residents have been breaking into the closed Thong Nhat Park to exercise, meditate or fish despite the city's order that they go out only for "essential" reasons, starting from early April, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tags:
coronavirus
Covid-19
infection
Vietnam
Hanoi
social distancing
