Hanoians enter park to exercise despite prohibition amid Covid-19 fight

Hanoians fail to exercise caution, enter closed park to exercise
 
 

By Loc Chung, Hoang Huy   April 9, 2020 | 10:42 am GMT+7
Many Hanoi residents have been breaking into the closed Thong Nhat Park to exercise, meditate or fish despite the city's order that they go out only for "essential" reasons, starting from early April, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

