The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Hanoian chucks regular job to help accident victims
Hanoian chucks regular job to help accident victims
Hanoian chucks regular job to help accident victims
By
Anh Phu
May 29, 2020 | 02:16 pm GMT+7
Pham Quoc Viet quit his regular office job to become a first aid responder and has inspired many to join his noble endeavor.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Grab driver
accident victims
traffic accident
Hanoi
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
Hanoian gets wired up about old radios and cassette players
20 ways to relish huge purple-back flying squids in Saigon
Another large National Highway chunk collapses into local river
Drunken fist: Can’t drive, but can fight under the influence
Reading:
Hanoian chucks regular job to help accident victims
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives