Hanoi, HCMC residents flock to stock for social distancing
 
 

By Staff reporters   April 1, 2020 | 08:59 pm GMT+7
Hanoians and Saigonese flocked to supermarkets and traditional markets Tuesday to stock up, a day before the start of a nationwide social distancing campaign.
 

coronavirus nationwide social distancing stocking up food necessities
 
