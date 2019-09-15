Hanoi crab noodle soup stall adds a herb to stand out Hanoi crab soup stall adds a herb to stand out

Hanoi crab noodle soup stall adds a herb to stand out

September 15, 2019 | 08:00 am GMT+7

Toppings add flavor to bun rieu at Do Thi Yen’s sidewalk eatery in Hanoi, water mimosa makes it unique.