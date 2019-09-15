The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
Recommendation
The glass is half empty in northern village
6 Sep 2019
Saigon beef noodle soup stall thrives as patrons spread the word
4 Sep 2019
Hanoi warehouse fire consigns neighbors to life in mask
3 Sep 2019
Hanoi crab noodle soup stall adds a herb to stand out
Hanoi crab soup stall adds a herb to stand out
Hanoi crab noodle soup stall adds a herb to stand out
September 15, 2019 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Toppings add flavor to bun rieu at Do Thi Yen’s sidewalk eatery in Hanoi, water mimosa makes it unique.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
crab noodle soup
bun rieu
Vietnamese cuisine
street food
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
On dad’s shoulders, a world of lanterns sparkles
Baker has her hands full, making handmade mooncakes
Hanoi family making mooncake molds hopes craft lasts forever
Saigon fruit hawker who would sell nothing but papaya for 50 years
Reading:
Hanoi crab noodle soup stall adds a herb to stand out
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives