Tag Vietnamese cuisine
8 must-try dishes to give you a true taste of Hue

These unadulterated treats pack a flavorful punch in Vietnam's former capital.

Japan dedicates day to traditional Vietnamese pho

April 4 was officially named Japan's Day of Pho, Vietnam’s signature noodle soup, during a ceremony at the EXPO ...

"Broken" rice provides dinner and a show

A combination of beaten rice and sweet and sour blood cockle salad is a great example of southern Vietnamese fare.  
March 23, 2016 | 07:30 pm GMT+7
 
