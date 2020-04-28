VnExpress International
Video
Hanoi businesses innovate to maintain social distancing norms

By Anh Phu, Dang Khoa    April 28, 2020 | 12:16 pm GMT+7
From clever table partitions to body temperature checks and provision of hand sanitizers, some Hanoi businesses are taking social distancing seriously, winning customers’ appreciation.

