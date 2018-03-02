VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag customers
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Woman robbed of $10.8 million by Vietnamese banker refuses minor payment offer

Some customers in similar situations have been waiting for years for full compensation.

Sun Group unveils second phase of resort on Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

The Sirena villa complex promises to take Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort to a new level.
 
go to top