Sun Group unveils second phase of resort on Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

Sun Group has officially launched the second phase of its Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort a along Kem Beach on Phu Quoc Island.

Created with passion by developer Sun Group and top architects Dark Horse (Australia) and AEDAS (Hong Kong), Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort brings a one-of-a-kind opportunity to invest in vacation real estate on the island jewel of Phu Quoc.

A panoramic view of Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort

“Vacation village” Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort lies hidden amidst the billion-dollar entertainment-relaxation complex constructed at Kem Beach.

Unveiled for the first time in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City last June, Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort won over even the most discerning customers with its unique seaside village architecture, fresh and private atmosphere for relaxation following the trend of world-class tourism paradises.

Following this success, Sun Group introduced phase 2 of the project, the Sirena villa complex inspired by the legend of mermaid, expected to be the investment highlight in Phu Quoc.

On a total area of 59.6 hectares (147 acres), Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort’s building structures only account for 17-21 percent of the area, the golden proportion for an international-standard resort.

The project’s overall design follows the shape of a fan, offering abundant views of the ocean. Every villa in Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort offers private space filled with fresh ocean breeze.

From the coconut line along the canals through the bamboo wall between villas offering separation without a sense of isolation to the all-so-familiar straw-thatched roofs, everything demonstrates the passion of the design team and the developer for the natural beauty and local culture on the island.

High-class design reflects the passion of the design team and the developer for the natural beauty and local culture on the island.

While the beachfront villas bring owners just one step shy of the ocean, the ocean view villa complex with high class overflow pools, serene garden villas, and luxurious shop houses offer tree-lined walkways to the beautiful private beach, as well as easy access to the main road.

Another unique highlight of Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort is that each smaller resort village within the bigger village has its own facilities, including restaurants, bars, pool clubs, and a gym.

A beachfront villa that is part of Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort.

The project also offers an outstanding financial scheme. In particular, buyers will be able to borrow up to 70 percent of the price of the property, with a zero per cent interest rate for up to 24 months.

In addition, the minimum guaranteed profit from the renting program (timeshare) is up to 9 percent for 15 years and 225 nights of free stay at any hotel and resort developed by Sun Group in Vietnam, such as InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, Mercure Bana Hills French Village, among others.

With class, unique style, outstanding incentive policy, as well as prospects of sustainable profit in the fastest growing vacation real estate market in Vietnam, Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort will soon become a highlight in the vacation real estate market in Phu Quoc.

As the billion dollar entertainment-relaxation complex receives increasing investment from Sun Group and the Hon Thom trans-sea cable car is expected to start operating in early 2018, South Phu Quoc will without a doubt become the spotlight of regional and global tourism. Opportunities will only come to investors who seize the initiative in time.