Video
Hanoi authorities enforce shutdown of 'non-essential' businesses
By
The Quynh, Hoang Huy
March 27, 2020 | 07:17 pm GMT+7
Hanoi police are patrolling the streets, asking 'non-essential' businesses, except for shops selling food, medicine and fuel, to close until April 5 as an anti-Covid-19 safety measure.
Tags:
Vietnam
Hanoi
Covid-19
coronavirus
reaction
outbreak
Hanoi authorities enforce shutdown of 'non-essential' businesses
