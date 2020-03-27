VnExpress International
Hanoi authorities enforce shutdown of 'non-essential' businesses
 
 

By The Quynh, Hoang Huy   March 27, 2020 | 07:17 pm GMT+7
Hanoi police are patrolling the streets, asking 'non-essential' businesses, except for shops selling food, medicine and fuel, to close until April 5 as an anti-Covid-19 safety measure.

