The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
outbreak
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Lassa fever kills 21 in Nigeria: health officials
Since the beginning of the year, 77 cases have been confirmed, including 10 healthcare workers.
Hanoi reports first death from faster-spreading dengue fever in 2017
A total of 700 cases have been reported in the Vietnamese capital, twice the number from the same period last year.
Who's to blame for ransomware outbreak?
'The fault is pretty distributed -- there are plenty of people to blame."'
May 16, 2017 | 08:43 am GMT+7
Vietnam detects deadly bird flu outbreak in central province
The H5N6 strain of the virus has now been identified in northern and central Vietnam.
March 20, 2017 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
Health ministry issues urgent diptheria warning following deaths in central Vietnam
The virus has claimed two of five students being treated from a remote mountainous high school.
January 19, 2017 | 10:40 am GMT+7
Zika virus strikes again in Ho Chi Minh City
Wards in District 2 and District 12 have diagnosed two new victims of the mosquito-borne virus.
October 19, 2016 | 02:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnam on high alert as HCMC reports 2 new Zika cases
Health officials say women who are planning for pregnancy must take extra caution.
October 15, 2016 | 10:05 am GMT+7
Dengue fever breaks out in central Vietnam commune
37 people in the commune have been infected with the disease in just 10 days.
October 12, 2016 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Zika virus threatens to spread to northern Vietnam
The virus may inevitably find its way up to mosquito-infested northern provinces and cities.
October 10, 2016 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
Questions grow about Zika's risk to future pregnancy
Few women have competed in the Olympics while pregnant, but the suspicion that the Zika virus in mothers is causing birth defects is central to calculations by athletes and others ...
March 10, 2016 | 06:40 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter