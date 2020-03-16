VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Hanoi apartments adopt strict anti-coronavirus measures
 
 

Hanoi apartments adopt strict anti-coronavirus measures

Hanoi apartments adopt strict anti-coronavirus measures

By Loc Chung   March 16, 2020 | 05:46 pm GMT+7
Toothpicks to press elevator buttons, health checks every day, disinfecting of all vehicles – some Hanoi apartment buildings are deadly serious with anti Covid-19 measures.

Tags:

coronavirus Covid-19 infection Vietnam Hanoi anti-coronavirus measures epidemic
 
View more

The flight that changed Vietnam’s Covid-19 course

Quarantined life the new normal in Hanoi's Truc Bach Street

Gloom pervades Saigon's iconic market as coronavirus fears keep people away

Vietnam gets world dancing with infectious coronavirus jingle

 
go to top