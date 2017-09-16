VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

'Good clowns' look for last laugh in clown culture war

By Reuters   September 16, 2017 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
America's 'good' clowns are pursuing their passion amid a popular culture obsessed with creepy clowns and a nation filled with self-proclaimed clown phobics.
Tags: clown America
 
View more

Structure relocation of a historic temple as a whole is done in Shanghai

European artists bring carnival flavor to Hanoi's walking street

Trump-Duterte effigy torched in the Philippines

The damage so far in central Vietnam

 
go to top