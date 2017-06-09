VnExpress International
France jabs Trump by wooing climate scientists

By Reuters/Matthew Larotonda   June 9, 2017 | 01:14 pm GMT+7
A new website launched by French President Emmanuel Macron, 'makeourplanetgreatagain.fr' directly hits at U.S. President Donald Trump by attempting to lure climate change scientists and students with promises of research grants and work visas.
