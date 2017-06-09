VnExpress International
Video

Paragliding: The ultimate way to see northern Vietnam's terraced rice fields

By Hachi8   June 9, 2017 | 03:24 pm GMT+7
Soaring over the rice fields in Yen Bai Province is a truly breathtaking experience, and this video proves it.
Tags: Vietnam Mu Cang Chai
 
