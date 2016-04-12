The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam's emerald mountain gem named among world’s most beautiful
'Terraced rice fields are a shade of green so deep, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a painting.’
Vietnamese town ravaged by heavy flooding
This town in Yen Bai Province was ripped apart in a matter of minutes by deadly floods.
Paragliding: The ultimate way to see northern Vietnam's terraced rice fields
Soaring over the rice fields in Yen Bai Province is a truly breathtaking experience, and this video proves it.
June 09, 2017 | 03:24 pm GMT+7
Escapists, unite, and treat yourselves to a night in Mu Cang Chai
If urban life starts to take its toll, the remote mountains of Mu Cang Chai are a far-flung retreat where serenity still reigns in silence.
April 12, 2016 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
