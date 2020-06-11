Mu Cang Chai charming in new May outfit

May and June are the months when farmers plow, sow and transplant their rice fields after the seasonal rainfall softens the soil.
The Mu Cang Chai photo series was compiled by Tran Giang Le Vu from Ho Chi Minh City in May, mostly around Lung Mong Village in Mu Cang Chai Town, Yen Bai Province.
Vu said he spent three days, from May 29 to 31, here and tried his hands at farming.
The author said: "Terraced rice fields are a perfect combination of the mighty beauty of forests and mountains and the beauty of local farmers' labor creativeness over many generations. It makes nature more charming."
Vu has attended three harvests in Mu Cang Chai, most memorably staying with A-Nu, a local here and his family.
A H'Mong child poses with flowers. Children here often follow their parents to the fields, even on hot days.
Agriculture provides the main source of income for local ethnic minorities. With tourism in Mu Cang Chai slowly developing, young people often make extra cash as motorbike drivers on peak days or during festivals.
Lung Mong Village is located in Cao Pha Valley, at the foot of Khau Pha, one of northwestern Vietnam’s four top mountain passes for its roughness, height and beauty.
Besides taking stunning photos, visitors can experience staying with locals, follow them to the terraced fields and try their hands at farming.