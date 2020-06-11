Mu Cang Chai charming in new May outfit

May and June are the months when farmers plow, sow and transplant their rice fields after the seasonal rainfall softens the soil.

The Mu Cang Chai photo series was compiled by Tran Giang Le Vu from Ho Chi Minh City in May, mostly around Lung Mong Village in Mu Cang Chai Town, Yen Bai Province.

Vu said he spent three days, from May 29 to 31, here and tried his hands at farming.