VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
For Vietnamsese farmers, Year of the Rat starts with rodent meat hunting
 
 

For Mekong Delta farmers, Year of the Rat starts with rodent hunting

For Mekong Delta farmers, Year of the Rat starts with rodent hunting

By Dang Khoa, Hoang Hanh   January 14, 2020 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Rice farmers in Ca Mau Province, who have just finished harvesting, hunt field mice and turn them into a delicacy.

Tags:

Vietnam farmers rodent meat rice field rats Ca Mau Province local delicacy
 
View more

Lunar New Year offers best chance to experience blossoming Vietnam

Century-old Hanoi flower market gets colorful and prolific for Tet

New law on drunk driving drives clients away from beer hubs

Vietnamese mother reunites with daughter 44 years after Vietnam War

 
go to top