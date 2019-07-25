VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
For HCMC collector, bells have a nice ring to them
 
 

For HCMC collector, bells have a nice ring to them

For HCMC collector, bells have a nice ring to them

By Tuan Viet   July 25, 2019 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
Bui Duc Tam has a collection of more than 200 bells from 20 countries, some of them antiques.

Tags:

bell Vietnam collection Saigon collection Saigon Vietnamese bell collection bell collector
 
View more

Crossing National Highway 5 on a wing and a prayer

Central Highlands teachers cajole parents, kids to attend school

Crab catcher finds discarded plastic bottles handy as traps

Saigon artist goes to town on the Buddha

 
go to top