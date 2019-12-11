VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Enraged Indonesian fans vent ire on Vietnamese player (Edited, Hạnh đã xem)
 
 

Enraged Indonesian fans vent ire on Vietnamese player

Enraged Indonesian fans vent ire on Vietnamese player

By Hoang Huy, Chau Dong    December 11, 2019 | 11:45 pm GMT+7
Indonesian football fans have blamed Vietnam’s Doan Van Hau for their key defender Evan Dimas leaving the field in Tuesday’s SEA Games final.

Tags:

Vietnam SEA Games Doan Van Hau Evan Dimas Indonesia injury football win gold
 
View more

SEA Games 2019: A dream comes true

Foreigners join Vietnamese on streets after SEA Games football win

Streets awash in red as Vietnam win SEA Games football gold

Jubilant fans head for Philippines to cheer Vietnam team

 
go to top