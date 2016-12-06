VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Egyptian man grows beard made out of bees

By Reuters   December 6, 2016 | 10:20 am GMT+7
Egyptian beekeeper Mohamed Hagras grows a 'Beard of Bees' in an effort to educate people on the benefits of the honey producing insects.
Tags: Egypt culture bees
 
View more

'Silent extinction' of giraffes in Africa

Unique J.K Rowling book up for sale

Bathing in a pool filled with rubber ducks

Japanese dancer wins breakdancing world final

 
go to top