Da Nang authorities warn about dangerous road stretches in peninsula

By Thanh Huyen August 24, 2019 | 03:32 pm GMT+7

Authorities have cautioned visitors on motorbikes about nine dangerous slopes in Son Tra Peninsula, a tourist attraction in Da Nang City.