Video

Chocolate mealworm cake and cricket salad, anyone?

By Reuters/Matthew Larotonda   June 30, 2017 | 02:38 pm GMT+7
The insect-based menu developed at a Polish laboratory is an attempt to address future global food shortages, with the U.N. estimating a 70 percent increase in nutrition demands by 2050.
