Catching red-clawed crabs before daybreak in Saigon

Video
By Tuan Viet, Hien Duc   September 1, 2019 | 10:13 am GMT+7
Dang Phuoc Cuong wades into thick mud past midnight in Saigon, catching about 50 red-clawed crabs before daylight, and sells them as pets.

Vietnam life Sai Gon Ho Chi Minh city
 
