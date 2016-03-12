VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Ho Chi Minh city
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Ballet: Swan Lake

A must-see performance for ballet lovers.

HCMC Party chief: The City must become Shanghai-style special economic zone

The Ho Chi Minh City's Party chief believes the city should be a special economic zone and have greater autonomy ...

Ho Chi Minh City apologizes to tourist robbed on street

Authorities have publicly apologized to Alaa Mohammad Abdu Ali Aldoh, an Egyptian tourist who was robbed on Luong Huu Khanh Street in central Ho Chi Minh City last Friday.“We are ...
March 17, 2016 | 01:06 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese virus: Little Mermaid goes viral on internet

Six year-old Le Pham Kha Di from Ho Chi Minh City has become popular after her photos taken in a siren’s dress went viral on the internet.
March 15, 2016 | 03:47 pm GMT+7
 
go to top