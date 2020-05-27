VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Car buff makes old auto parts tell the time
 
 

Car buff makes old auto parts tell the time

Car buff makes old auto parts tell the time

By Cong Khang, Hoang Huy   May 27, 2020 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
Nguyen Tuan Anh gives old car and motorbike parts a new lease of life by turning them into handmade decorative clocks.

Tags:

Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City car clock handmade decorative clock
 
View more

Drunken fist: Can’t drive, but can fight under the influence

Hanoian chucks regular job to help accident victims

Work to begin this year on three major transport projects

Cameras, models flock to Hanoi pond as white lotuses bloom

 
go to top