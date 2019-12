Can Tho man spoon-feeds fish Can Tho man spoon-feeds fish

Can Tho man spoon-feeds fish

By Huy Phong November 20, 2019 | 01:52 pm GMT+7

Instead of eating the pellets in the water, the nearly 100 fish raised by Nguyen Ngoc Chien in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho pop their heads out and are spoon-fed.