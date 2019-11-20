Can Tho man spoon-feeds fish

VnExpress International
By Huy Phong    November 20, 2019 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
Instead of eating the pellets in the water, the nearly 100 fish raised by Nguyen Ngoc Chien in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho pop their heads out and are spoon-fed.

Can Tho City Vietnam spoon-feeding fish fish raising
 
