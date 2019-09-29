VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Cambodian stall sweet on Saigon for 40+ years
 
 

Cambodian stall sweet on Saigon for 40 plus years

Cambodian stall sweet on Saigon for 40 plus years

By Hoang Huy, Hien Duc   September 29, 2019 | 06:40 pm GMT+7
A stall in HCMC's District 10 has been serving Cambodian sweet soups with 20 plus flavors for over four decades.

Tags:

Vietnam Ho Chi Minh Cambodian sweet soup sweet soup Che Campuchia
 
View more

13 must-try experiences in Vietnam

Abandoned disabled boy finds solace in martial arts

Celebrating a towering symbol of Vietnam’s sovereignty

Saigon woman turns Chinese sticky-rice cake over and over for 32 years

 
go to top