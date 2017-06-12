VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Thousands of crocodiles left hungry in Saigon farms amid price crisis

By Vu Doan   June 12, 2017 | 12:01 pm GMT+7
The animals suffer as their market value has dropped sharply since 2015.
Tags: Ho Chi Minh City
 
View more

Metro line sends land prices through the roof in downtown Saigon

The latest tax hikes Vietnam is trying to cash in on

Vietnam’s pork crisis ain’t over yet

5 things to watch out for in Vietnam’s retail market this year

 
go to top